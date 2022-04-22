Pianist Son Yeol-eum to step down from Korean TV show

(Photo: MBC)

Virtuoso pianist Son Yeol-eum is stepping down as the host of Korean broadcaster MBC’s classical music programme ‘TV Art Show’.

MBC announced that Ms Son, who has been hosting the show since 2018, will be leaving ‘TV Art Show’, seeking to spend more time on her career and overseas performances.

Though many viewers were surprised when the much sought-after pianist who performs around the world joined the show, she became its longest-serving host, the Korea Herald reports.

“With the love for classical music, Son has put her utmost effort to balance her life as a renowned pianist and the host of the programme. Viewers can watch Son’s last episode and her special performance in the upcoming ‘TV Art Show’,” MBC said.

The 35-year-old pianist will be performing as a soloist, with a chamber ensemble and with an orchestra.

Ms Son, based in Germany, studied under pianist and conductor Arie Vardi at the Hanover University of Music, Drama and Media. She was the double Second Prize winner at the Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition in 2011.

She has been the artistic director of South Korea’s largest classical music festival, PyeongChang Music Festival & School, since 2018.