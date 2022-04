The first community choir in Vietnam

A choir called Diversity. ’ Because its amateur singers are different in age, from 7 to 70, and ethnicity. A number of them are LGBT members and disabled people. They are differentiated by their life philosophy, circumstances, and social status, so they are supplementary, making it easy for them to lend a helping hand.”

Diversity Choir brings to the stage classic songs about Hanoi at a concert in April, 2021.