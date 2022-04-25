NAB opens in Las Vegas after 2-year break

The 2022 NAB Show, one of the world’s major broadcasting trade shows, has opened in Las Vegas after a two-year break because of the pandemic.

The show runs from 23 to 27 April at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Its long-awaited return follows the show’s cancellation in 2020 and 2021.

In 2021, the organisers initially postponed the show until September and were hoping to hold it as a fully vaccinated event but eventually called it off amid continuing concerns about the virus.

Numbers this year are expected to be down on pre-pandemic years. NAB officials told Radio World that the expected attendance for 2022 is around 55,000 people. By comparison, the total number of registered attendees was 91,460 in 2019 and 92,912 in 2018.

The organisers say the show will host attendees from 154 countries and exhibitors from 38 countries.

They say pre-registered attendees from outside the US make up one-quarter of all pre-registrations. Delegations are attending from India, Japan, Turkey and Vietnam, among other countries.

For more on the 2022 NAB Show see the show’s website.