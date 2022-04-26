Australia’s ABC covers Anzac Day at home and abroad

(Photo: Jake Lapham, ABC News)

Australia’s national broadcaster, the ABC, covered Anzac Day services in all states and territories on 25 April as marches returned to towns and cities across the country.

Live coverage of state and territory dawn services as well as the National Dawn Service and Ceremony from Canberra were carried across all ABC platforms.

The National Ceremony incorporated a minute’s silence and an acknowledgement of ‘Light up the Dawn’ when Australians marked a minute’s silence wherever they were – from their driveways, balconies, front gates or farm gates.

With the return of overseas ceremonies, the ABC also broadcast the Gallipoli Dawn Service and Villers-Bretonneux Dawn Service.

The Director of ABC Regional & Local, Judith Whelan, said Anzac Day still carries deep meaning for Australians. “Anzac Day continues to be one of the largest and most important events the ABC covers.”

Anzac Day marches were cancelled in 2020 and limits were placed on the number of people taking part in 2021. This year’s events were the first without restrictions in three years.