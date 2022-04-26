Star Awards 2022 a spectacular showcase of Singapore talent

The Star Awards 2022 have taken place in Singapore, with 25 awards being presented in a celebration of local talent and content.

Held at The Theatre at Mediacorp, the star-studded show saw Chen Hanwei and Huang Biren crowned as the Best Actor and Best Actress respectively for their performances in the Mediacorp series Recipe of Life.

My Star Bride was named Best Drama while The Breakfast Quartet took home the Best Radio Programme award.

On the variety front, The Inner Circle and Cooking For A Cause were awarded the Best Entertainment Programme and Best Infotainment Programme respectively, while Quan Yi Fong clinched the Best Programme Host award.

See here for the full list of winners.

The show featured state-of-the-art technologies that turned the awards into a visually spectacular showcase. During the Walk of Fame segment, the Bolt™ High-Speed Camera Robot and Phantom Flex4k captured the artistes’ show-stopping moments.

Real and virtual worlds collided in a special segment featuring Extended Reality (XR) technology, with show host Chen Hanwei bringing viewers through an immersive journey of the content nominated in this year’s Star Awards.

Angeline Poh, Chief Customer & Corporate Development Officer, Mediacorp, said: “This year’s Star Awards had been a truly unforgettable celebration, given the captivating visual showcase throughout the ceremony and the appearances of many top celebrities who added to the glamour of the show with their presence.”