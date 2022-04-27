Doordarshan offers live coverage of university games

(Photo: Prasar Bharati)

DD Sports, a channel of Indian public TV broadcaster Doordarshan, is providing comprehensive, live coverage of the Khelo India University Games, which began in Bengaluru on 24 April.

More than 4,000 competitors from 200 universities across India are participating in the 10-day event. It’s the second time the games have been held.

Athletes aged 18 to 25 are taking part. The aim is to build a strong framework for different sports in India and identify and train athletes for future Olympics and Asian Games. The 20 disciplines range from athletics to swimming and from hockey to football.

In collaboration with the Sports Authority of India, DD Sports has made elaborate arrangements for comprehensive coverage of the event.

The games will be broadcast on DD Sports from 9am to 6pm each day. This will be followed by half-hour highlights and another half-hour show on the young athletes to watch out for.

Apart from the TV broadcast, four live streams of DD Sports will be available simultaneously on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel, with commentary in English and Hindi. Daily highlights will also be available on DD’s regional channels.