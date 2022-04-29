Former MP to chair TVNZ-RNZ merger establishment board

(Photo: Nate McKinnon, RNZ)

The New Zealand government has named a former MP, Tracey Martin, to chair the establishment board working on the merger between public broadcasters TVNZ and RNZ.

Ms Martin (pictured) will head a nine-member board that includes corporate bosses, broadcasters and the TVNZ and RNZ board chairs.

RNZ quoted Minister for Broadcasting and Media Kris Faafoi as saying Ms Martin, a former broadcasting spokesperson for the New Zealand First political party, had significant knowledge of public policy development and government processes.

The government announced the merger of TVNZ and RNZ last month, saying the move would pave the way for digital innovation as well as adding new capability and services.

Also appointed to the established board are former MediaWorks chief executive Michael Anderson, TVNZ board chair Andy Coupe, TVNZ’s Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver, Māori Broadcasting Advisory Panel member Bailey Mackey, RNZ board chair Dr Jim Mather, ANZ Bank executive Peter Parussini, former Kordia Group chair John Quirk and tech entrepreneur Aliesha Staples.