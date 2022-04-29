Malaysia’s RTM to air special show on athletes to mark Eid

Malaysia’s national broadcaster, RTM, is to show a special documentary drama revolving around three athletes from the East Malaysian state of Sabah who continue to train during the fasting month of Ramadan.

The programme, produced by RTM Sabah, is titled ‘Campin Mau Raya’. It will air on TV1 at 4.05pm on 3 May to mark Eid ul-Fitr, the end of the fasting month, Bernama news agency reports.

It will also air at 4.30pm the same day on TV Okey, an RTM channel for East Malaysians.

RTM said the three athletes were national 110 metres hurdler Rayzam Shah, sepak takraw player Siti Hadinavilla Jumidil and national long-distance runner Fathin Faqihah.

“They will share their feelings and experiences as athletes, especially during Ramadan and Aidilfitri celebration. Fasting is not an excuse for an athlete not to follow the training schedule arranged by their coach,” RTM said.

Those who miss the television broadcast can watch the programme via RTM’s online portal, RTM Klik (rtmklik.rtm.gov.my) and the RTM mobile app.