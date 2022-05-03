ABC presenter Dan Bourchier joins Dart Centre Asia Pacific board

(Photo: ABC)

The Dart Centre Asia Pacific (DCAP) has announced that ABC presenter Dan Bourchier has joined the board.

DCAP focuses on journalism and trauma in the media industry, promoting trauma-informed best practice for media practitioners and the subjects of their stories.

Mr Bourchier is the ABC’s nightly news presenter in Canberra and appears regularly on ABC radio and TV across the country. An award-winning multi-platform broadcaster, he has 20 years’ experience as a reporter working in Australia and around the world.

His position on the board is a voluntary one and he will continue to work for the ABC.

DCAP Chair Karen Percy said Mr Bourchier had great skills and governance and would bring so much to the DCAP board.

“His life experience, his understanding of the media and his decency and humanity are a unique combination.

“These attributes will greatly assist the board and our organisation as we navigate the increasingly complex needs of the media industry across the region.”

DCAP was founded by Dr Cait McMahon in 2003 and is a hub of the Dart Centre US, based at Columbia University in New York. Dr McMahon retired last year but remains a board director. The other directors are Rachael Hocking, Tony Gillies and Kamal Farouque.