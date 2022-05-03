Brunei’s national broadcaster RTB turns 65

Radio Televisyen Brunei, the country’s national broadcaster, has marked its 65th anniversary.

Radio Brunei, as it was then known, went to air on 2 May 1957. The service was initially broadcast for just 45 minutes each evening, from 8pm to 8:45pm, and reached only the capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, and nearby areas.

Today, RTB runs five 24-hour radio stations that cover the whole country: Nasional FM, Pilihan FM, Pelangi FM, Harmoni FM and Rangkaian Nur Islam. Its digital radio facilities comprise five live studios and five production studios.

RTB launched a television service in 1975. It now operates three channels, RTB Perdana, RTB Aneka and RTB Sukmaindera.

All RTB’s radio stations and two of its TV channels are available live on its app RTB GO. Its news services are also available on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.