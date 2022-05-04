Doordarshan pet care show wins ENBA Award

(Photo: Doordashan)

Best Friend Forever, a pet care series shown on India’s national TV broadcaster Doordarshan, has won the ENBA Award 2021 for the best in-depth Hindi series.

The Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) celebrate remarkable work done by individuals and leaders in the media industry who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.

Best Friend Forever is a half-hour weekly live phone-in show on DD National, where two pet experts guide people on how to take care of their pets, with advice on nutrition, routine health check-ups, vaccination and other pet related issues. It airs every Sunday evening.

The objective of the show is to maintain two-way communication, with viewers calling and talking to the experts and sharing their concerns and experiences.

From the first day, phone calls have poured in from across the country, particularly from younger viewers.

All the episodes are available on the show’s YouTube channel.