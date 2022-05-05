Veteran Vanuatu journalist Malonie Albert dies

(Photo: Vanuatu Politics and Home News, Twitter)

Malonie Albert, a Vanuatu journalist described as a role model for media freedom in the South Pacific nation, has died after an illness.

Mrs Albert spent her entire career of more than 30 years with the national broadcaster, Vanuatu Broadcasting Television Corporation (VBTC), and was its longest serving member of staff.

VBTC said that despite being ill, Mrs Albert had remained fully committed and dedicated to her work.

“She demonstrated a high level of commitment throughout her broadcasting career. Malonie leaves behind a positive impact that touches the heart of the CEO and staff of VBTC.

“She took pride in serving the people of Vanuatu and remained the voice of Vanuatu throughout her service.”

Describing her as a role model for media freedom, VBTC said: “Her voice of hope still rings in our ears.”

The ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, said he was deeply saddened to hear of Mrs Albert’s death. “Her passing is a great loss for broadcasting in the Pacific and we express our heartfelt condolences to her family and colleagues.”

Among the awards Mrs Albert won was the Independence Anniversary Medal in 2016 and an award for outstanding reporting on gender and inclusion during the National MAV Media awards in 2021.