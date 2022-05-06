All India Radio remains popular in US and UK

The US, the UK, Canada and Australia remain the four countries outside India where All India Radio live streams on the official NewsOnAir app are most popular, latest figures show.

They are followed by the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The most popular AIR station outside India on the app is Vividh Bharati National, the country’s largest entertainment network, which has been broadcasting since 1957.

Next most popular are AIR Kochi FM Rainbow, AIR Manjeri, AIR Odia and AIR Punjabi, which is proving popular in Russia.

More than 240 radio services of AIR are livestreamed on the app, reaching more than 85 countries.

The latest figures cover the period from 1 to 31 March 2022.