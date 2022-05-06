China Media Group reporters record stunning Everest scenery

A team of China Media Group reporters has captured dramatic views of the approach to Mount Everest during a scientific expedition on 1 May.

The reporters filmed their journey while hiking towards forward base camp on the Chinese side of the mountain.

They were covering the ongoing Peak Mission expedition, which is part of China’s second comprehensive scientific research project on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, launched in 2017.

Mount Everest stands on the border between China and Nepal and is known in China as Mount Qomolangma, which means Mother Goddess in the Tibetan language.

