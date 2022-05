Piano Sonata No.16 by Lok-ping Chau

Lok-ping Chau graduated with first honour at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts and the Hochschuler für Musik Theater und Medien Hannover in Germany. Her mentors included Professor Eleanor Wong and Genova & Dimitrov. As top prize winners of numerous international competitions, she was invited to music festivals worldwide.

Photo: rthk.hk/radio/radio4/programme/beethoven32