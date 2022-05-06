Singapore’s Mediacorp wins 36 awards at New York Festivals

Singapore’s Mediacorp won a total of 36 awards at this year’s New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, including three gold awards for CNA documentaries.

The company bagged three gold, 12 silver and 21 bronze awards, as well as 42 finalist honours – a total of 78 accolades.

This is the largest number of honours Mediacorp has picked up at the awards, the company said in a media release.

Mediacorp’s documentary and current affairs content made up the lion’s share of its haul of accolades this year. It also picked up two finalist honours at this year’s New York Festivals Radio Awards.

The CNA documentary, Race To Feed The World – A Question of Space, was one of the three gold awardees this year.

Another CNA documentary, Breathe Again: India’s Battle With COVID, clinched the second gold award.

The final gold award went to A Deadly Ascent: Summit Fever (episode 1), which reveals the untold story of the 2019 Mount Everest tragedy, where 11 people died trying to scale the world’s highest summit.