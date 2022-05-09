Media Prima’s radio listeners increase, study shows

The number of listeners to the radio network of Malaysia’s Media Prima are increasing, according to a new study.

The first GfK ratings study for 2022 indicates the network is continuing to position itself as one of the most influential radio networks in Malaysia, Radioinfo Asia reports.

The study was done over six weeks and with a combined methodological approach with a sample size of 6,639 people.

Hot FM retained its position as one of the biggest radio stations in the country, reaching 3,513,000 listeners weekly.

Buletin FM reached a total of 263,000 weekly listeners, an increase of 31,000 in comparison to the previous survey last year.

Fly FM recorded 1,033,000 weekly listeners, with big increases in listenership for its Breakfast Show and Drive Show.

Media Prima’s Chinese-language radio station 8FM recorded 447,000 listeners weekly, with an increase in listeners in the age groups 10-14 and 20-29.

The radio network kicked off the year with a full line-up of fresh content, new talent and creative campaigns, resulting in promising audience numbers, Radioinfo Asia says.