DD India ‘now the country’s no 1 news channel’

India’s public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, says its English News channel DD India has become the number one English news channel in the country in terms of reach.

It said the latest data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council showed DD India now reached more than 8 million viewers, around double that of its closest competitor.

Launched in 1995 as DD International and relaunched in early 2019 as an English-language news channel, DD India is part of Prasar Bharati’s public television network, Doordarshan.

The broadcaster said the channel had seen phenomenal growth lately on both TV and digital. It now had more than 200,000 subscribers on YouTube and the total number of viewers had risen almost 150 percent over the past eight weeks.

“DD India has now become India’s window to the world with reach to more than 190 countries,” it said. “The channel through its various programmes offers international viewers India’s perspective on all domestic and global developments.”

To watch DD India on YouTube click here. It is also available on Prasar Bharati’s official NewsOnAir app.