China’s CGTN launches ‘China-Latin America Youth Chat’

(Photo: CGTN)

China’s international broadcaster CGTN has joined hands with media outlets in Latin America and the Caribbean to launch a series of five forums titled ‘CGTN China-Latin America Youth Chat’.

It invited university students from both sides to share their sentiments about China-Latin America friendship and offer suggestions on future global development.

The forums are being jointly recorded by CGTN, Argentina Public Television, Mexico’s TV Azteca, Panama’s SERTV and Channel 13 of Costa Rica.

The first broadcast took place on 4 May on the platforms of both CGTN and Argentina Public Television, and the other four forums will be broadcast successively in May and June.

Participants include students from Peking University, Nanjing University, Beijing Foreign Studies University, Shanghai University of International Studies, University of Buenos Aires, National Autonomous University of Mexico, National University of Costa Rica, University of Guyana and the University of the Bahamas.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Argentina as well as the start of diplomatic ties with countries in the Caribbean.