SEA Games media and broadcasting centres open in Hanoi

The Media Press Centre and the International Broadcasting Convention Centre for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi opened officially on 9 May.

The press centre includes rooms for the media and provides services for journalists including IT and high-speed internet connections, vehicles and a media handbook.

Equipped with 40 high-configuration laptops, the 600-square-meter facility can serve 200 reporters at the same time, the Vietnam News Agency reports.

The broadcasting convention centre covers more than 3,000 square meters. Run by Vietnam Television with the support of participating countries and international channels, it is the venue to produce TV programmes on the games.

The SEA Games take place on 12 to 23 May although some early events have already started.