Fiji’s FBC Sports secures rights to 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will air live and exclusive in Fiji on FBC Sports channel.

This was announced on 11 May by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

FBC has secured the rights to show the World Cup, the world’s biggest sporting event of the year.

All 64 games will be shown on FBC Sports and Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said fans would be able to watch it for free.

“A lot of members of our public in Fiji don’t realise that we’re so lucky we have a channel like FBC Sports where you get sports for free,” he said.

“Most of the countries that you travel around the world – in fact almost all the countries in the world – if you have a 24 hours sports channel you have to pay for sports.”

The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on 21 November, with the final set for 18 December.