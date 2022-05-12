Singapore’s Mediacorp to launch interactive shopping show

Singapore’s Mediacorp is to launch The Wonder Shop, an interactive, weekly shopping programme on its meWatch service.

The aim is to make shopping fun, entertaining and interactive while evolving with the changing needs and preferences of the audience.

The Wonder Shop will debut on 17 May, hosted by veteran artiste Guo Liang, actor Desmond Ng, YES 933 DJ Hazelle Teo and influencer Karyn Wong. It streams every Tuesday at 10pm local time.

The programme is designed to deliver an immersive shopping experience, with viewers being able to chat in real-time with the hosts and indulge in games and product giveaways.

Viewers can browse featured products in-stream, snag attractive deals on a variety of products, watch product demos and reviews, and pick up useful tips during the live Q&A segments.

The audience can tap on a button directly within the livestream which will bring them to a detailed product page to make purchases or to get more information

meWATCH is Mediacorp’s video-only destination for non-stop entertainment, offering live and on-demand entertainment, sports and news content across multiple devices.

With The Wonder Shop, clients will get access to Mediacorp’s network, content and talent pool to engage with potential customers and help retailers drive sales by leveraging on the existing audience reach.