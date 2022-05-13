Cambodia thanks Vietnam’s VOV for broadcasting support

A Cambodian special envoy has thanked the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) for the support it has given to Cambodia’s broadcasting industry.

Ly Vann Hong made the remarks during a meeting on 10 May with VOV’s President Do Tien Sy in Hanoi, VOV reported.

Mr Hong, who is General Director of the General Department of Finance and Administration of Cambodia’s Ministry of Information, said VOV had supported the Cambodian broadcasting industry in equipment and training, helping modernise it on a par with regional development levels.

He expressed hope that VOV would help Cambodia accelerate a project to strengthen production, archiving and broadcasting capacity for its national television and radio stations.

Mr Do Tien Sy said the broadcasting industries in Vietnam and Cambodia had a lot of room to develop cooperation.

He proposed that the Cambodian side increase the broadcasting time of Vietnamese programmes from 15 to 30 minutes a day in Phnom Penh and six provinces with a large population of Vietnamese people.

VOV also proposed that the two sides expand their cooperation in television broadcasting, given that VOV owns up to 15 TV channels. Mr Hong said he was very interested in this.