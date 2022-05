Co Tu people’s Thanksgiving for parents

At the end of the year, when farm work finishes, the Co Tu ethic minority people visit relatives to tighten family bonds. Young people dance the Tan “Tung Da” which means offering for the Heaven. Old people sing folk songs overnight while men play gongs and drums to celebrate the big community event.

A festival of Co Tu people in Quang Nam province. (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)