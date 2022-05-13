Public broadcasters in India, Madagascar agree to cooperate

(Photo: Prasar Bharati)

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati and its Madagascan counterpart Office de la Radio et de la Television (ORTM) have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and collaboration in broadcasting.

The MOU was signed in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo on 10 May by India’s Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar and ORTM Director-General Jean Yves Belalahy, Prasar Bharati said.

Under the agreement, Madagascar National Television (TVM) will broadcast programmes from internal productions of Prasar Bharati in the fields of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports, news and other areas.

The two sides will also explore co-production opportunities on matters of mutual interest and will arrange training for TVM personnel in India.

India and Madagascar enjoy cordial bilateral relations. There are about 17,500 people of Indian origin in Madagascar, mostly from Gujarat.