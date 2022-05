Sonata No 17 by Raymond Young

Hailed by the press as a pianist with “imagination and romance in his poetry” and “exquisite tone, interpretative insights and deep communicative powers”, Raymond Young is a Bösendorfer artist and prize winner at The International Piano Competition in Rome, Italy. He was also awarded the ‘Förderpreis’ at the Braunschweig Classix Festival in Germany.

Photo: rthk.hk/radio/radio4/programme/beethoven32