KBS resumes music shows with live studio audiences

Korea’s public broadcaster KBS has resumed filming music shows with live studio audiences, following the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions.

Immortal Songs, a music competition show, was the first to record with studio audiences present. Golden Oldies, a music programme for the middle-aged, has also reopened its door to studio audiences.

KBS has also reinstated live studio audiences for its K-pop music show Music Bank and for You Heeyul’s Sketchbook, a talk show and live music show.

Open Concert will welcome its audiences back on 17 May. The show features performances by artists across a wide range of genres, from classical music to K-pop.

Audiences at all shows will be subject to safety measures and protocols, including wearing face masks.