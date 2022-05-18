ABS-CBN to launch interactive TV channel

Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN is to launch an interactive television channel, PIE, with two partners.

Billed as a real-time and multi-screen interactive channel, PIE is scheduled to launch in May 2022 and aims to reach some 11 million households in the country with digital set-top boxes.

PIE stands for Pinoy Interactive Entertainment. ABS-CBN’s partners in the channel are interactive entertainment company KROMA and venture builder 917Ventures.

Through a mix of traditional media consumption and digital involvement, PIE’s offerings would allow viewers to “watch TV shows, join all-day contests, build following, and even steer the storyline of a teleserye across multiple screens including TV sets, laptops, desktops, and mobile devices,” the broadcaster said.

Fans would have an active role in storytelling, aside from participating in game shows and talks shows digitally, with viewing on traditional television.

ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes said the company’s venture into PIE was testament to the company’s boosted digital pivot.

“ABS-CBN is committed to bringing innovative content to as many Filipinos as possible, and in recent years, we have been engaging audiences more through a stronger digital presence and collaboration with various groups. Our partnership with PIE is a significant step in that direction.”