Actor Ken Watanabe tells his story at ABU TV-CON

Japanese actor Ken Watanabe was a star attraction on day one of ABU TV-CON, the ABU’s newest activity.

The two-day event on 17-18 May, hosted by Malaysian stand-up comedian Harith Iskander, featured live interviews and presentations from several countries, rapid-fire pitches from ABU members and a debate between television and digital media producers.

It followed a hybrid format, hosted from a studio in Malaysia, with speakers in Japan, Korea, China, Singapore, Nepal, Turkey, Thailand, Myanmar, Mauritius, Italy, Germany, Russia, and the Netherlands.

In a highlight of the day, Mr Ken Watanabe discussed his acclaimed career, including what it’s like to work with some of Hollywood’s top stars and how he approaches his roles. He was interviewed in Tokyo by the ABU Programme Director, Yasu Nagahata.

Other speakers included Vikram Channa of Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific, Yoichiro Takahashi of NHK-Japan, Markus Tomsche of WDR-Germany, and Jinsu Shin and Hyunsook Chung of EBS-Korea.

TV-CON is designed as a conference and a convention of TV producers, by TV producers, for TV producers. In fast-moving style, it looks at what’s new in the world of TV production and the rapid changes taking place in the industry.

It is supported by a grant from Japan’s Hoso Bunka Foundation, which promotes the cultural and technological development of broadcasting.