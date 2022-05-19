Maria Ressa to open DW Global Media Forum 2022

(Photo: @ProjektSpeaker)

Philippine journalist and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa will open Deutsche Welle’s Global Media Forum (GMF) in Bonn, Germany on 20 June.

Her keynote speech will address the topic: “What are you willing to sacrifice for the truth?”

Under the motto “Shaping tomorrow, now”, journalists, media professionals, politicians and scientists will meet for two days at the hybrid event held at the World Conference Centre Bonn, the former German parliament building.

Topics on the agenda include panels and workshops on press freedom, war reporting, constructive journalism and social resilience.

For the virtual audience, the GMF offers exclusive online sessions by renowned experts who share their knowledge on topics such as censorship detection, fact-checking and storytelling.

For the first time, the ARD and ZDF Media Academy’s “Women and Media Technology Award” will also be presented as part of the GMF. This award honours successful female graduates from German, Austrian and Swiss universities in the fields of technology and engineering, media studies and other subjects related to media technology.

For information on registration and the conference programme, visit the GMF website.