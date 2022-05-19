NHK STRL Open House 2022 to be in-person and online

NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories (STRL) will open its doors for the STRL Open House 2022 from 26 to 29 May.

This annual event, where Japan’s national broadcaster NHK presents the results of the STRL R&D on broadcast media technology to the public, will take place both online – with content accessible via STRL’s website – and in person, with exhibitions at the STRL site.

Under the theme of “Cutting edge technologies to spin up future media”, 16 research and development results will be demonstrated.

They include 3D video technologies to enable new types of viewing experiences, technologies to allow media content to be seamlessly enjoyed regardless of the delivery platform, and fundamental research on imaging and display technology.

In addition to opening remarks from the Director of STRL, presentations will include “Lab Talks”, in which researchers discuss their work, and special lectures by invited speakers from outside STRL.

To minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission, the number of visitors to the in-person exhibitions at STRL sites will be limited, and reservations will be required for admission. Visit the STRL Open House 2022 website for details.

Those outside Japan can visit the online exhibitions.