Australian commercial radio ad revenue up 8 pc in April

Australian commercial radio ad revenue was up 8.8 percent in April compared to the same month last year, according to data released by industry body Commercial Radio Australia.

Ad revenue for the five major Australian capital city markets totalled A$56.184 million (US$39 million) during the month compared to A$51.636 million a year ago.

Ford Ennals, Chief Executive officer of CRA, said the steady increase in ad revenue growth reflected key sectors rebounding post pandemic and turning to radio advertising to drive their business.

“The April commercial radio revenue shows sustained and strong growth. With Australians out and about again we’ve seen a wide range of business sectors rebounding such as travel, leisure, entertainment events and live music, resulting in higher levels of commercial radio spend.”

Mr. Ennals said election related advertising would have also positively impacted ad revenue figures.

Melbourne stations reported a 13.7 percent year on year increase, Perth stations 13.3 percent, Sydney 6.9 percent, Adelaide 5.4 percent and Brisbane 0.9 percent.

The figures include agency and direct ad revenue and were compiled by media data analytics company Milton Data.