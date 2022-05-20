FBC-Fiji launches redesigned news website

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has launched its redesigned FBC News website.

Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khayyam said the website would place greater emphasis on sports this year as thousands of fans converged on stadiums after the pandemic lockdowns.

He said the unique design allowed both news and sports enthusiasts to easily navigate the website and access information of their choice side by side.

“Media is about keeping things fresh, keeping things relevant and being able to interact with the audience,” he said. “That’s why we have a policy that every few years…we try and freshen things up, add new elements to our website, make it more interactive, make it more appealing to our audience that uses it.”

The FBC website had 35 million page views in the first four months of 2022.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said with more dynamic and animated advertising spots, businesses would see tangible benefits from advertising on the home page and story pages.

FBC also has a news and sports app.