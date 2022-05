Ghassan Saliba is a famous Lebanese singer

Ghassan undoubtedly has one of the widest voices among the new generation singers not only in Lebanon but in the whole Arab world. In 2011, he presented a concert at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, on the occasion of the Independence Day of Lebanon.

Song list:

1. Ashrakat Al Shams

2. Baadoun Ala Bali

3. Daani Asmaa Sawtak

4. Dawabni L Hawa

5. Habibi Rouk

6. Hamel Oter Bladi

7. Shou Hamm L Amar

8. Ya Ahl L Ard

9. Ya Helwi

Photo: Radio Liban