Malaysia’s RTM praised for its role in fighting pandemic

Malaysia’s Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, has praised the national broadcaster, RTM, for its role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said RTM’s effective campaign had contributed to fighting the pandemic until it entered the transition to the endemic phase, the official Bernama news agency reports.

“Therefore I congratulate all RTM staff because we have succeeded in fighting a national threat,” he said, adding that people had listened and had been willing to work with the government.

The Deputy Minister was speaking during a meet and greet session with Broadcasting Department staff in Kuala Lumpur.

At the same meeting, the Director of Broadcasting, Che Roslan Che Daud, urged RTM staff to honour the values of inclusivity, common ground and contentment in carrying out their duties.