Sonata No 18 by Crystal Lam

Crystal Lam completed the Bachelor of Music degree with First Class honours at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts (HKAPA), the Master of Music degree at the Texas Christian University and her Doctoral of Music Arts degree (Hounors) at the University of Kansas (KU). She has enjoyed many achievements in music competitions. She currently works as a faculty at HKAPA.

Photo: rthk.hk/radio/radio4/programme/beethoven32