RNZ Pacific to get funding for new transmitter

The New Zealand government is to spend NZ$4.4 million (US$2.8 million) for a new transmitter for Radio New Zealand Pacific, ensuring the future of the service.

RNZ Pacific broadcasts into the wider Pacific on shortwave 24 hours a day, collaborating with 22 broadcasting partners across the region.

Its current primary transmitter is nearing end of life, and its other transmitter has in effect already been retired.

The announcement was made as part of Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi’s plans for the new public media entity which is set to operate next year, following the merger of RNZ and TVNZ.

Mr Faafoi said RNZ Pacific’s shortwave transmitter was critical for providing the most trusted and comprehensive news service for Pacific peoples in New Zealand and across the Pacific region.

RNZ Pacific Manager Moera Tuilaepa-Taylor said the investment showed the government recognised the significance of RNZ Pacific in the region.

“This new transmitter will just ensure that we would be able to continue our work into the Pacific informing our audiences out in the region.”

The commitment to spend on a new transmitter is in addition to the NZ$327 million (US$209 million) in public funding pledged for the new public media entity during its first three years of operation.