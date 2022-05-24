VTV and VOV both broadcast SEA Games closing ceremony

(Photo: VOV)

The 31st Southeast Asian Games ended in Hanoi on 23 May, with Vietnam’s national broadcasters VTV and VOV both providing live TV coverage of the closing ceremony.

The 90-minute ceremony took place at Hanoi’s My Dinh Indoor Athletics Arena. The games were held from 12 to 23 May, with 11 countries participating. Vietnam finished top of the medals table, followed by Thailand and Indonesia.

Called “Gather to shine”, the ceremony featured a parade of sporting delegations, music and dance performances, the lowering of the flag and turning off the flame, and a flag handover to Cambodia, host of the 2023 games.

It included a performance of the Apsara robam, a dance that symbolises Cambodia’s culture and identity.

VTV is Vietnam’s national TV broadcaster and was host broadcaster for the games. VOV is the national radio broadcaster as well as operating several TV channels.

See here for VOV’s coverage of the closing ceremony on YouTube.