ABS-CBN provides financial advice for Filipino overseas workers

Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN and an international financial services organisation have launched a talk show to provide financial education for overseas Filipino workers.

The show, Shine On, Overseas Pinoy, is a partnership between Sun Life and TFC, ABS-CBN’s flagship international multiplatform media brand.

Hosted by award-winning actress and TV host Charo Santos, the show is available on TFC in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East every Saturday and Sunday.

Each episode features the host with a guest overseas worker and a financial advisor discussing real life financial concerns and possible solutions.

The episodes cover such topics as alternative sources of income, health protection for workers and their families, life insurance, education and retirement planning, estate planning, building an emergency fund and starting a business.

For more on Shine On, Overseas Pinoy, see www.sunlife.co/shinepinoy.