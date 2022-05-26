22-year-old woman breaks new ground at Fiji TV

(Photo: Fiji Sun)

Meet Valentine Qalowaqa. The 22-year-old is the first woman to direct the mid-day news for Fiji Television.

Ms Qalowaqa doesn’t plan to stop there. She has now set herself the goal of directing the main news bulletin at 6pm, the Fiji Sun reports.

She was praised by Women in Media, an initiative of the Fijian Media Association (FMA), for taking on the challenge, the Fiji Sun reports.

Women in Media members have meanwhile held their first networking session in Suva.

“What a night of sharing, listening, learning, building trust & confidence & empowering each other,” the FMA wrote on its Facebook page.

“We’ve created the foundation of the safe space for women media workers in Fiji.”