All India Radio’s Vividh Bharati station still tops the charts

All India Radio’s long-running entertainment station Vividh Bharati continues to top the charts in the public broadcaster’s rankings, both domestic and global, the latest listening survey has shown.

The station features popular Indian music including songs from films, as well as short plays and other programmes.

The listening figures for streaming radio services on the official NewsOnAir app show that Vividh Bharati – the name means Diverse Voices – remains the most popular AIR station in all 10 of the cities with most users of the app.

NewsOnAir is run by Indian’s public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, of which AIR is part. It livestreams around 270 of AIR’s radio services.

Vividh Bharati has been broadcast throughout India since 1967 using a large network of earth stations. The service includes windows where local stations add their own content to give the station a regional flavour.

In addition to being livestreamed on NewsOnAir in most parts of the world, it is broadcast on DD Direct Plus, Prasar Bharati’s DTH platform.

The latest listening survey is based on data from 1 to 30 April.