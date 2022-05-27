ABU and Radiodays Asia join forces for radio Super Conference

Broadcasters in the Asia-Pacific will enjoy a feast of radio-making as two major international events are held back-to-back in Kuala Lumpur on 4-7 September this year. The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union and Radiodays Asia, a non-profit radio and audio event, are collaborating to create the biggest radio meeting point in the Asia-Pacific.

The Super Conference will start with the ABU’s annual flagship radio event ABU Radio Asia followed by Radiodays Asia, a two-day international radio and podcast event, now in its third year.

Joining forces to run the two events back-to-back in the same week provides an effective offering to broadcasters in the Asia-Pacific, with a wider programme that makes it possible to attend both events on the same trip.

ABU Secretary-General Dr Javad Mottaghi says he is delighted to be working with Radiodays Asia to bring to the Asia-Pacific a Super Conference of such magnitude.

“We take radio and digital media very seriously in our region, so it will be wonderful to share our experience, expertise and enthusiasm with colleagues from around the world,” he said. “I hope September’s event will be the start of a long partnership.”

Anders Held, Founder of Radiodays Europe and Radiodays Asia; now Project Director for Radiodays Asia, says that the collaboration is for the benefit of broadcasters in the Asia-Pacific and making this a bigger, better, and more important annual meeting point.

“We are pleased to partner with the ABU, with members in 70 countries. It is important that we, as an industry, work together to meet the challenges of the ever-changing radio-audio-podcast business.”

More information and the registration link for the Super Conference is available here.