ABUdigital2022 complete speaker line-up and final programme unveiled

With less than three weeks to go for the ABU’s premier digital media show #ABUdigital2022, which is scheduled to take place virtually on 15-16 June, the full line-up of speakers and the final programme has been unveiled and now made available online.

This year, the event will feature 20 speakers from Australia, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Singapore, and the UK representing organisations including the BBC, CGTN, Deutsche Welle, Euronews, Mango TV, Mediahuis, NHK, Omdia, REV Media Group, SBS, Viddsee, Tencent, Wunderman Thompson and YOUKU.

Hosted by Malaysian Multi Artist Nini Marini, here are the full line up of speakers who will share their insights at #ABUdigital2022 virtual stage in June:

DAY 1 (15 June)

Track 1: A New Age of Storytellers

Ezra Eeman , Change Director, Mediahuis

, Change Director, Mediahuis Zhang Shilei , Deputy Director, CGTN Digital

, Deputy Director, CGTN Digital Akash Arora , Digital Editor/Journalist, SBS

, Digital Editor/Journalist, SBS Wang Shuo, Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Tencent

Track 2: The Power of Platforms

Zhou Peng , Head of International Operation & Content Distribution, YOUKU

, Head of International Operation & Content Distribution, YOUKU Dave Gibson , Senior Social Content Producer, BBC

, Senior Social Content Producer, BBC Derek Tan , Co-founder & Chief Commercial Officer, Viddsee

, Co-founder & Chief Commercial Officer, Viddsee Jun Wen Woo , Senior Analyst, Omdia

, Senior Analyst, Omdia Sebastian Marcolin, RaiPlay & Digital Manager, RAI

DAY 2 (16 June)

Track 3: The Connected Audiences

Timandra Harkness , Broadcasters, Presenter, Author & Data Expert

, Broadcasters, Presenter, Author & Data Expert Esra Dogramaci , Managing Editor Digital, SBS

, Managing Editor Digital, SBS Fang Fei, Vice President, Mango TV

Vice President, Mango TV Takaki Ichitaka , Technical Producer, Media Development & Strategy Center, NHK

, Technical Producer, Media Development & Strategy Center, NHK Nicholas Sagau , Chief Operating Officer, REV Media Group

, Chief Operating Officer, REV Media Group Alina Fichter, Head of Digital Format Development & Lab, DW

Track 4: New Waves of Disruptions

Payal Arora , Digital Anthropologist & Author

, Digital Anthropologist & Author May Yee Chen , Asia Pacific Director, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence

, Asia Pacific Director, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence Alexander Plaum , Innovation Manager, DW

, Innovation Manager, DW Thomas Seymat , Editorial Projects & Development Manager, Euronews

, Editorial Projects & Development Manager, Euronews Petah Marian, Futurist & Trends Forecaster

