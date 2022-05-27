#ABUdigital2022 complete speaker line-up and final programme unveiled
With less than three weeks to go for the ABU’s premier digital media show #ABUdigital2022, which is scheduled to take place virtually on 15-16 June, the full line-up of speakers and the final programme has been unveiled and now made available online.
This year, the event will feature 20 speakers from Australia, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Singapore, and the UK representing organisations including the BBC, CGTN, Deutsche Welle, Euronews, Mango TV, Mediahuis, NHK, Omdia, REV Media Group, SBS, Viddsee, Tencent, Wunderman Thompson and YOUKU.
Hosted by Malaysian Multi Artist Nini Marini, here are the full line up of speakers who will share their insights at #ABUdigital2022 virtual stage in June:
DAY 1 (15 June)
Track 1: A New Age of Storytellers
- Ezra Eeman, Change Director, Mediahuis
- Zhang Shilei, Deputy Director, CGTN Digital
- Akash Arora, Digital Editor/Journalist, SBS
- Wang Shuo, Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Tencent
Track 2: The Power of Platforms
- Zhou Peng, Head of International Operation & Content Distribution, YOUKU
- Dave Gibson, Senior Social Content Producer, BBC
- Derek Tan, Co-founder & Chief Commercial Officer, Viddsee
- Jun Wen Woo, Senior Analyst, Omdia
- Sebastian Marcolin, RaiPlay & Digital Manager, RAI
DAY 2 (16 June)
Track 3: The Connected Audiences
- Timandra Harkness, Broadcasters, Presenter, Author & Data Expert
- Esra Dogramaci, Managing Editor Digital, SBS
- Fang Fei, Vice President, Mango TV
- Takaki Ichitaka, Technical Producer, Media Development & Strategy Center, NHK
- Nicholas Sagau, Chief Operating Officer, REV Media Group
- Alina Fichter, Head of Digital Format Development & Lab, DW
Track 4: New Waves of Disruptions
- Payal Arora, Digital Anthropologist & Author
- May Yee Chen, Asia Pacific Director, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence
- Alexander Plaum, Innovation Manager, DW
- Thomas Seymat, Editorial Projects & Development Manager, Euronews
- Petah Marian, Futurist & Trends Forecaster
Check out the profiles of all speakers: http://digital.abu.org.my/
Register to book your virtual seat: https://www.abu.org.my/abu-digital-2022/