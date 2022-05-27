Australia’s SBS launches foreign-language TV news channel

Australian public service broadcaster Special Broadcasting Service, SBS, has launched a new TV channel devoted entirely to news programmes in more than 35 languages.

The channel, SBS WorldWatch, features programmes from international broadcasters as well as recently launched SBS news bulletins in Arabic and Mandarin. Programming comes from 45 countries.

The channel, launched on 23 May, is SBS’s sixth free-to-air television channel, joining SBS, National Indigenous Television (NITV), SBS Viceland, SBS Food and SBS World Movies.

SBS has taken feeds from foreign news providers for many years but this is the first time they are being shown on a dedicated channel.

Until now, they have been slotted into the schedule on other channels, mostly on the main SBS channel and SBS Viceland.

The English-language news feeds, and the network’s flagship World News bulletin at 6.30pm, will stay on the main SBS channel.