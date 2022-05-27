Korean broadcasters keen to resume overseas filming soon

(Photo: TVING)

Korean public broadcasters are hoping to resume overseas filming for TV programmes soon as travel restrictions in many countries ease.

Broadcasters are keen to resume filming in exotic locations as mandatory quarantine for international arrivals is lifted and international routes reopen, The Korea Herald reports.

Public broadcaster KBS said it hoped to return with more episodes of its well-known travel programme, “Walk Expedition,” after filming abroad was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are trying to shoot the documentaries in Canada and Norway as early as June and release the filmed episodes as early as mid-July,” a KBS official told the newspaper.

“We expect to meet the pent-up demand from the travel-starved viewers.”

Public education broadcaster EBS is seeking to restart overseas shoots for the travel documentary “Themes Around the World” as well.

In June, pay TV network JTBC plans to release a new musical programme, “Fly to the Dance”, filmed partly in the US from late March to early April, when a return to normalcy was already underway.