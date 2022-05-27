Singapore’s Mediacorp signs content deal with Thai media company

Mediacorp of Singapore and Thailand’s The One Enterprise have entered into a content partnership that will see almost 400 hours’ worth of entertainment programming exchanged between the two media companies.

Mediacorp announced on 25 May that it had signed a mutual content acquisition deal with The One Enterprise, a subsidiary of GMM Grammy, Thailand’s biggest media conglomerate.

As part of the agreement, around 200 hours of Thai drama content will be made available on Mediacorp’s free-to-air Channel U and streaming platform meWATCH.

Content from The One Enterprise will be available in dual sound – Chinese and Thai – for fans in Singapore to enjoy. It includes Only You I Need (Krachao Sida), one of The One Enterprise’s highest-rated primetime dramas in 2021, starting from this July.

At the same time, around 180 hours of programming from Mediacorp – including popular dramas like Hello From The Other Side and A Quest To Heal – will be dubbed in Thai for audiences there and made available on TV channel GMM25, as well as One 31 and GMM 25’s YouTube channel from 29 May.

Mediacorp’s Chief Content Officer Virginia Lim said: “This deal is testament to the quality of Mediacorp’s content and our strengths at telling authentic local stories that also resonate with overseas audiences.

“In bringing in popular titles from The One Enterprise, we continue to cater to the tastes and preferences of viewers who enjoy watching Thai dramas.”