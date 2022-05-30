ABC CEO David Anderson wins top LGBTQ inclusion award

The ABC’s Managing Director, David Anderson has been named CEO of the Year at the 2022 Australian LGBTQ Inclusion Awards in Sydney.

The ABC was also recognised as one of Australia’s top LGBTQ Inclusion employers for a second year running, being awarded Gold Employer status.

The awards are based on the results of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) and are Australia’s foremost celebration of LGBTQ workplace inclusion.

The Best External Media Campaign also went to the ABC for a second year with the ABC podcast series Innies and Outies taking out the award. The series tells the LGBTQIA+ stories of those choosing to either come out or stay in, presented by ABCQueer’s Mon Schafter.

Mr Anderson said: “This is important recognition for the entire organisation and the work we have done to make sure the ABC is an inclusive and supportive employer.”

“I am honoured to receive this award and accept it on behalf of all of my colleagues at the ABC.”