KBS’s oldest entertainer enters Guinness World Records

(Photo: KBS)

A 95-year-old TV host with Korean public broadcaster KBS has been listed in Guinness World Records as the oldest TV music talent show host.

Song Hae has hosted KBS’ national singing contest, Korea Sings, for more than 34 years since 1988, becoming an icon of Korean television.

KBS President and CEO Kim Eui-chul presented him with the Guinness World Records certificate at a special ceremony at KBS headquarters in Seoul.

“I’m grateful for the audiences across the nation who have kept Korea Sings going for such a long time,” Song Hae told colleagues at the ceremony. “I’m absolutely thrilled and honoured to be listed in Guinness World Records.”

He said more than 300 KBS directors and producers had been involved in Korea Sings over the years.

“They’re the ones who have truly contributed to this special honour. They’ve led me through to enjoy this achievement. The celebration today is for all of us.

“Sincerely, I would like to thank all the KBS staff for their dedication and commitment to the tradition and history of Korea Sings”.