Malaysian journalists call for space to do their job

(Photo: © Bernama)

Malaysian journalists have asked to be given space to deliver authentic and balanced reports in accordance with the right to freedom of expression enshrined in the Constitution.

The call was part of the Melaka Declaration 2022 drawn up to mark National Journalists Day 2022 on 29 May, the official Bernama news agency reports.

Bernama’s Editor-in Chief Khairdzir Yunus handed the declaration to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Mr Khairdzir was accompanied by a group of top journalists and broadcasters including the Director General of Broadcasting, Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud, who heads the national broadcaster RTM, and the Media Prima Television Networks News and Current Affairs head, Kamaruddin Mape.

The declaration said media personnel should be given the freedom to carry out their duties as well as possible, without hindrance or restriction from any party.

It also said accredited media organisations should work together to combat the spread of fake news that could tarnish the good name of individuals, organisations and the government.

The Prime Minister for his part said a centre for journalism studies needed to be established to support the standards and boost the professionalism of journalism in the country.