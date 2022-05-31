TRT co-production Triangle of Sadness wins top Cannes award
Swedish director Ruben Ostlund has captured the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or top prize for the second time in five years with Triangle of Sadness, a biting social satire.
Turkey’s national broadcaster, TRT, co-produced the film. Other co-producers include the BBC, ZDF/ARTE and Sveriges Television.
TRT’s Director General, Prof Dr Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, congratulated the film crew on winning the top award at the festival.
Using Ostlund’s cringe-inducing style, Triangle of Sadness places models and the ultra-rich on a cruise ship, only to find their status suddenly undermined when some of the characters are marooned on a desert island.
“We had one goal to really try to make an exciting film for the audience and bring thought-provoking content,” he said as he accepted the statuette at a gala ceremony on the French Riviera.
“To entertain them, ask themselves questions, to go out after the screening and have something to talk about.”